Astra Aerolab signs agreement with Leading Edge Data Centres to bring dedicated data centre to Williamtown

ASTRA Aerolab, a Defence and Aerospace precinct based on 76 hectares adjoining Newcastle Airport and the Williamtown RAAF Base, has signed an agreement with Leading Edge Data Centres, in a move seeking to bring a world class data centre to Williamtown.



The proposed data centre will be Leading Edge Data Centres’ second for the region, and will provide existing airport tenants, the wider airport precinct and future tenants superior connectivity, and access to a dedicated and local world class Tier III data centre.

Leading Edge Data Centres are currently building a network of highly connected data centres that will provide internet and direct cloud connectivity in regional Australia.

Newcastle Airport CEO, Dr Peter Cock said the partnership would assist Astra Aerolab in delivering global opportunities to the Port Stephens region.

“Our fundamental vision for Astra Aerolab is to deliver something unique in the Defence and Aerospace industry – a place specifically designed to foster collaboration and innovation.

“Our agreement with Leading Edge Data Centres sets Astra Aerolab apart by enabling direct cloud access from the onsite data centre. This ensures data remains secure locally, negating any need for sensitive data to be re-routed via Sydney, as is the current process,” said Dr Cock.

“As you can imagine, this is incredibly important for Defence industries,” he added.

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer welcomed the announcement of this substantial investment in the local area.

“This exciting new partnership with Leading Edge highlights the significance of Astra Aerolab as a growing defence and aviation precinct.

“Astra Aerolab and the Williamtown Special Activation Precinct will create new opportunities for employment, education and innovation across the entire Hunter region. It’s great to see this recognised by Leading Edge Data Centres,” Mayor Palmer said.

Chris Thorpe, CEO of Leading Edge Data Centres said, “We’re proud to provide world-class infrastructure to support innovation and growth across aviation, defence and aerospace industries.

“Our data centre will enable direct private connections to all the leading cloud providers, in the most efficient, secure, and resilient manner possible. We’re looking forward to working closely with the Astra Aerolab team on this important initiative within the Hunter Region.”

Leading Edge Data Centres will design the data centre and will undertake all planning and civil building works.

By Doug CONNOR