AstraZeneca available at Chemmart Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COMMUNITY pharmacist Tanya Maloney is urging the residents of Coffs Harbour to vaccinate against COVID-19 with AstraZeneca doses now available at TerryWhite Chemmart Coffs Harbour.

Ms Maloney said with only 33% of Australians fully vaccinated, the priority now was to get as many Australians vaccinated as possible to increase vaccination rates and help reduce the spread of Covid-19.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Pharmacy is now offering the AstraZeneca vaccine for anyone over the age of 18 deemed appropriate with informed consent,” said Ms Maloney.

“We are working really hard to drive uptake and improve vaccination rates as one of the most accessible health professionals in the community.

“Our experienced pharmacists have been at the frontline of the pandemic since its beginning.

“Our pharmacists have been trained to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in anticipation of this day and are now asking Australians to roll up their sleeves with what is our best defence against the virus.

“Our team is highly trained to deliver a safe, professional and efficient vaccination experience for our Coffs community.

“We all have a job to play in protecting ourselves, our families and others to get through this pandemic,” Ms Maloney said.

Bookings can be made via the TerryWhite Chemmart website or in-store.

Walk-ins are also welcome.