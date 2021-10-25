Astronomy Contest Update

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

JUST a quick reminder of the Astronomy contest for our kids.

I have extended the deadline to 21 November since we will have an abundance of prizes.

Contest rules!

12 -15 age group: entrants should submit a short essay on what they like about the night sky including a drawing or photo.

Under 12 age group: entrants should submit a short essay about what they like in the night sky, including a drawing.

We now have some great sponsorship from Tasco Australia P/L as extra prizes for our kids.

We have also received other prizes such as moon maps and night guiding maps for the kids.

The main overall prize for the best exhibit from each age group will be a Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ Telescope, which allows you to use your android phone to find any object in the sky!

The 5” tabletop Dobsonian telescope is for the winner of the 12 to 15 age group.

The 3” tabletop Celestron telescope is for the winner of the under 12 age group.

Both these are high quality telescopes even for the serious observer.

The Celestron AstroMaster will be a runner up prize for the next best entry.

Don’t forget all winners will receive one to one instruction and all entrants will be able to come to a viewing night with a big telescope including parents.

Entries to:

Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest Astronomy Group

C/O Stephen MacMahon

190/50 Spinifex Avenue

Tea Gardens

NSW 2324

Or

Email: [email protected]

Regards,

Stephen MACMAHON.