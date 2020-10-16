Athletics New South Wales 2020 State Cross Country Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Coast Athletes Results

10-11 October in Dapto

Under 17 Girls – 4km

Olissa Onley – 1st in 14:28

Hayley Kitching – 3rd in 14:46

Under 17 Boys – 6km

Harrison Colyer – 6th in 20:41

Under 14 Boys – 3km

Daniel Williams – 2nd in 10:00

Titan Barry – 24th in 12:07

Under 15 Boys – 4km

Jade Kitching – 6th in 14:09

Under 16 Boys – 4km

Hudson Barry – 15th in 14:13

Five of our Mid North Coast athletes – Olissa, Hayley, Harrison, Daniel and Jade made the 2020 State team.

Unfortunately the National Championships that were to be held in Adelaide this year have been cancelled due to Covid.

Despite not having much of a season, our local runners achieved some solid and impressive results.

By Heather KITCHING