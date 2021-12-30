Attractions added to four Coffs Coast Holiday Parks for Summer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VISITORS to the BIG4 holiday parks in Park Beach, Sawtell and Woolgoolga will find brand new beachfront cabins, boutique glamping tents, a mini-golf course, open-air cinema, more dining options and an upgraded BMX track awaiting them this summer season.

“In total, Council has spent more than $2million on making this year’s holiday as fun, luxurious, exciting and entertaining as it can possibly be for our guests so they will leave reluctantly and want to come back again as soon as possible,” Coffs Coast Holiday Parks manager Sean Hone said.



“We’re now offering accommodation for all tastes – from first-class beachfront villas at Woolgoolga Beach, to boutique glamping at Sawtell and Woolgoolga Lakeside – while still maintaining our ever-popular range of great camping and cabin options.

“With borders reopening and COVID-19 restrictions easing, all our parks are experiencing increased demand which shows that people love the relaxed vibe they get from staying in a holiday park here on the Coffs Coast.”

Visitors will find:

· Uninterrupted beach views from the new two or three-bedroom cabins at Woolgoolga Beach Holiday Park;

· New boutique glamping tents, some with private decks, that can sleep up to four people at BIG4 Sawtell Beach Holiday Park and Woolgoolga Lakeside Holiday Park;

· A new 18-hole mini golf course which opened on Monday 20 December, plus outdoor cinema nights, at BIG4 Park Beach Holiday Park;

· A new café space at BIG4 Park Beach Holiday Park with a fully fitted-out commercial kitchen – just looking for the right tenant;

· A new mobile food vendor, Sandbar Raw, which opened for business at BIG4 Sawtell Beach Holiday Park on Tuesday 21 December;

· A new two-bedroom cabin at Woolgoolga Lakeside Holiday Park overlooking Woolgoolga Lake; and

· An upgraded BMX track at BIG4 Sawtell Beach Holiday Park.

“We wanted to make summer 2021-2022 a holiday experience that our guests will remember and want to experience again and again,” added Sean.