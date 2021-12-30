Auction items announced for Elly Stig Memorial Golf Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AS SUNDAY 2 January draws near, Ray Stig is excited with the progress of the annual Elly Stig Memorial Golf Day.

“Within the short time Ray has had to organise the day, the donations and sponsorships received have been overwhelming,” Raelene Squires, Ray’s daughter, told News Of The Area.

Notably the two stand-out items for the auction are: Julian Wilson’s Red Bull surfboard that he has personally signed – Julian is a successful former Pro surfer and Olympic Team member; and the Sydney City Roosters jersey framed and signed by Legends of the past, including Jack Gibson, Arthur Beetson, Ron Coote, Brad Fittler just to name a few.

“There will be raffles held on the day along with a trading table.

“One hundred enthusiastic golfers have already put their names down, which proves the community are keen for another day, full of laughs and lost golf balls,” said Raelene.

“There are many prizes on the day, including nearest to the pin, longest drive and the most prestigious being the fancy dress.

“For those keen for an early start, there is a 7.30am hit off, or the later time is 10am.

“If you are keen for a fun day of golf, you can call Paul at the Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club Pro Shop on 6568 8172.

“Otherwise, all are welcome to the Clubhouse, where the Auction will commence at approximately 1pm,” said Raelene.

Ray is a local legend, and he created this fun golfing event in 1994, after losing his granddaughter Elly to childhood cancer.

To date the Elly Stig Memorial Golf Day has raised $419,000, donated to the Children’s Cancer Institute, for research into Childhood cancer.

“Elly was 11 months old when she passed away from a rare form of Leukemia in 1993, at Prince of Wales Children’s Hospital in Randwick,” Raelene said.

“After Elly passed away from this cruel disease, Dad decided to organise a fundraiser, to raise much needed funds for the Children’s Cancer Institute, into research of children’s cancers.”

Sign up to play or come along and support the auction.

“See you on Sunday 2 January.”

By Andrea FERRARI