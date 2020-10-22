Audience Numbers At Jetty Memorial Theatre Allowed To Increase

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Jetty Memorial Theatre can now welcome back audiences of up to 127 people, half the iconic venue’s capacity.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The increase comes following a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions by the NSW Government.

Enzo Accadia, Coffs Harbour City Council’s Section Leader Community Programs, said the eased restrictions have come at an opportune time.

“Even with a maximum audience capacity of 44 people the popularity of the Theatre as a well-loved entertainment venue has been undiminished,” Mr Accadia said.

“And it’s great to see this change happening in time for the ‘Great Southern Nights – Land of 1000 Gigs’ music event,” he said.

The return of live music is imminent with ‘Lonesome Train’ and ‘Honey & Knives’ as part of the ‘Great Southern Nights – Land of 1000 Gigs’ music event, which is bringing 1,000 COVID-safe performances to live music venues throughout Greater Sydney and regional NSW during November.

The program for the Jetty Memorial Theatre also includes fortnightly Cinematinee screenings with double showings at 2pm and 6pm.

In line with the COVID-19 tracing requirements, seating will be allocated and there is a maximum of three people per online booking.

Physical distancing and hygiene practices will remain in place.

By Brad GREENSHIELDS