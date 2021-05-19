Australian Cancer Research Foundation CEO Kerry Strydom Visits Fingal Bay Probus Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KERRY Strydom, CEO of the Australian Cancer Research Foundation visited a recent Probus Club Of Fingal Bay meeting.

Julia Redlich told News Of The Area, “Kerry was a very knowledgeable speaker, she held everyone’s attention as she told how immensely proud she is of the wonderful work being done in the field.”

The Australian Cancer Research Foundation states ‘Our mission is to reach a world without cancer’.



“We heard of many advances to help with its many forms, of increasing progress in treating leukaemia, childhood cancers, and prevention of the too frequently fatal melanomas,” she said.

Kerry Strydom said the Australian Cancer Research Foundation was delighted to be asked to speak to the group.

They had been approached by member Lynn Moffitt, a former Sydney volunteer, and the Club thanked Kerry for the inspiring information that she had provided.

The meeting was certainly memorable, and included the induction of new member Robert Mitchell who has been a welcome visitor at many recent gatherings.

President Rex Sneyd also spoke about some progressive ideas to increase the pleasure and value of being members.

Information about upcoming events was then provided by their organisers.

Members also enjoyed a morning tea which gave them the chance to register for upcoming events and to find a book or two to enjoy from the free library.

The Fingal Bay Probus Club meets at 9.30am on the second Monday of each month at the Fingal Bay Sports and Recreation Club, 100 Rocky Point Road, Fingal Bay.

New members and visitors are welcome to learn about the club and its activities that include wine and dine events, walking for pleasure, barbecues, coffee mornings and wine appreciation time.

For more information, phone 4984 1448 or 0419 119 216.