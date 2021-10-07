Australian country musicians launch debut CD in Macksville

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE McKay Brothers launched their debut Australian country music album ‘That Brother Of Mine’ at Macksville Ex Services Club on Sunday 3 October over the long weekend, after COVID locked down their first attempt on Father’s Day.

The local pair of Lach, 59, and Geoff, 68, performed some favourites from their new CD at the launch gig.

“Around 130 guests enjoyed an afternoon of songs both from the album as well as lots of old favourites, together with lots of laughs, which at this time is probably what everyone needed,” Lach told News Of The Area.

“It’s been rather crazy in the past four weeks since receiving the CD; we’ve already sold 250 before the official launch on Sunday.

“We’re pretty happy with that.”

The Brothers have been performing Facebook Live shows and with a mention on there about their debut CD, sales have been made locally, as well as in NSW, QLD, SA, WA, NZ and Tasmania.

“We sent the MP3 version to our main supporter in the UK, too.

“Alan Cole, a radio station owner in the UK, from Don Valley Country Radio in Doncaster has supported us since hearing one of our songs a year or so ago.

“He’s got a breakfast show with an hour’s segment playing Australian country music…that’s been great for us.”

Reading the stats on copyrighting a song, some 63,000 songs per week are copyrighted, Lach said, which means that “chances of getting your song played on national radio are pretty slim”.

“We’re working with community radio stations, such as 2NVR in Nambucca and 2AirFM in Coffs.”

On launch night, The Macksville Ex Services Club and The McKay Brothers provided giveaways including club vouchers, tankards, glasses, bottles of wine, and a few chocolates.

The boys paid tribute for the album to their Mum, Dad and sister Barb and spoke highly of their many friends who have supported them over the years.

Special mention goes to Rob Breese, from Beaten Track Records, who produced the CD in Tamworth, and joined the brothers on Sunday.

“Rob’s like one of the family now,” said Lach.

Geoff and Lach extend their gratitude to everyone who has purchased their CD and also for the great messages of support.

Reader Giveaway

The first reader to email a photo of themselves holding Nambucca Valley News Of The Area and pointing to this story in the paper will be sent a free That Brother Of Mine CD.

Email [email protected], with the email subject: That Brother Of Mine.

Give your name and full postal address, along with the photo and we will send to the first email that arrives in the inbox.

By Andrea FERRARI