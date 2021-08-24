Australian Government’s $320 million Sporting Schools Program breaks record for getting kids moving

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Australian Government’s $320 million Sporting Schools Program is helping more schools than ever before provide opportunities for children to get active and experience the joy of sport.

Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie encouraged schools across the region to register and apply for Sporting Schools funding and join the millions of Australian children benefiting from fun and free opportunities to get active through sport.

“The Sporting Schools Program can be an important first step to inspiring children to build healthy habits and develop a lifelong love of sport and maybe inspire a Brisbane 2032 Olympian.”

Seventy-five schools across the Lyne electorate shared in funding to run Sporting Schools programs in 2020, benefitting close to 58,500 students,” Dr Gillespie said.

“Many schools across our area have been part of the program already and we want to see as many of our children enjoying the benefits it can provide.

“Physical activity helps keep children healthy, happy and socially engaged, impacting positively on their intellectual capacity and academic achievements,” Dr Gillespie said.

“Sporting Schools is about developing children’s love of sport from a young age, helping to increase their confidence and capability to be active for life.”

“Sport Australia works in partnership with more than 35 national sporting organisations to deliver quality programs to help school communities get moving.

“From athletics to bowls, to softball and water polo, there are so many fantastic sports available to try,” Dr Gillespie said.

Dr Gillespie said parents could then visit Sport Australia’s new Find a Club website designed to help parents find a local sporting club for their child to continue their sporting journey.

Grant applications for Sporting Schools Term 4 are now open on and close on Friday 27 August.

For more information about Sporting Schools, visit www.sportingschools.gov.au.