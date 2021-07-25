Australian hip hop artist L-FRESH The Lion to kick off Curryfest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

L-FRESH The Lion is one of Australia’s most important hip hop artists and he will bring his unique and powerful performance to the Moonee Beach Hotel this September.

Curryfest Woolgoolga is proud to present South West Sydney born and raised L-Fresh to the Coffs Coast as part of festival celebrations.



The party starts on Friday, 24 September, when ARIA nominated artist L-FRESH The Lion hits the Moonee Beach Hotel stage to perform fan favourites and hits like ‘Survive’, ‘1 in 100,000’ as well as tracks from his brand new album ‘South West’.

Having always been inspired by his Sikh and Punjabi roots and known for his unwavering strength, forever rising mentality and ability to move a crowd, L-FRESH has caught the eyes of many across Australia and the world.

From live music venues, stadiums and arenas, to the United Nations Headquarters in New York, his music is a powerful statement that speaks of purpose.

Breaking ground and exceeding expectations is a recurring theme of this South West Sydney artist, having performed alongside hip hop icons such as Nas, Talib Kweli, Dead Prez, and even the legendary Sir Elton John, L-FRESH The LION continues to take things to the next level.

Making no exception during a COVID affected 2020, L-FRESH The LION released his third studio album, South West.

This larger body of work celebrates his hometown, South West Sydney featuring themes of empowerment and sounds representative of the area that raised him, paying tribute to the hard-edged, survive and thrive, underdog mentality that is the heart and soul of South West Sydney.

Curryfest event organiser Carl Mower, from Another Tasty Event said, “The Lion’s appearance, in conjunction with Curryfest weekend celebrations, has been made possible by funding from Festivals Australia and the NSW Regional Events Acceleration fund.”

Don’t miss your chance to catch one of this country’s most important and inspiring rappers, live on stage at Moonee Beach Hotel, Friday, 24 September.

Tickets are on sale now.

For more information visit lfresh.curryfest.com.au.