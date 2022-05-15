Australian Record for Coffs Harbour LGA Volunteers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH 968 working volunteers from the Coffs Harbour LGA officially registered, The Australian Book Of Records has confirmed that our region is tops, with the most volunteers registered and working in an LGA.

Di Woods, Manager of Coffs Coast Volunteering and Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre has the certificate to prove it.



“Receiving The Australian Book of Record’s congratulations and confirmation of achieving the record was magical,” Di told News Of The Area.

“What a wonderful way to recognise and celebrate our volunteers – each and every one of them should be proud.

“We know there are even more volunteers than that, and not all organisations forwarded their documentation, but what an achievement.

“The Australian Book of Records informed me of the process and documentation we would need to submit to be considered.

“We contacted services that are already members of Coffs Coast Volunteers and were also contacted by other services that recruit their own volunteers.”

Over fourteen services contributed, providing letters and documentation of the volunteers that supported them in the past twelve months.

The Australia Book of Records fast tracked their collation, recognising the importance of being able to make the announcement for Volunteer Week (May 16-22).

Di is aware every day of the selfless contribution of volunteers.

She talks with pride of the more than 60 volunteers that she and coordinator, Anna Joy, directly support.

Part of the role Coffs Coast Volunteering undertakes is to support over 30 local services that host and support volunteers, which provide key services to everyone in Coffs Harbour and also help people wanting to volunteer find a role that they will find rewarding and inspiring.

“I have always been in awe of the local culture of locals helping locals in Coffs Harbour,” she said.

All team members need support and training, paid or unpaid; it is what keeps services on track and providing quality services for our community.

“At present that support is significantly underfunded which is ludicrous given the hundreds of thousands of dollars they contribute in time and expertise into our community.

“I was actually looking for statistics to support a funding application to help boost local support and training for volunteers, when a Coffs Harbour Council document highlighted that “the level of volunteering can indicate the cohesiveness of the community and how readily individuals are able to contribute to that community.

“In the Coffs Harbour LGA, nineteen percent of the population reported doing some form of voluntary work.

“That is incredible and as a community is something to celebrate.

“That must be one of the highest in Australia I thought, so that’s when I started to look and contacted The Australian Book of Records.”

For people who would like to be involved, check out the Volunteering Expo on May 18 at Cavanbah Hall, where people can chat with over 25 services who are looking for volunteers right now.

Register at www.trybooking.com/BYZQO and come along; or call Coffs Coast Volunteers 02 6648 3660 to make an appointment to find out about local volunteer opportunities.

By Andrea FERRARI