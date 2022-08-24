Australia’s Rex Hedrick wins 2022 Costa North Coast Open

SQUASH Players jumped for joy at last week’s 2022 Costa North Coast Open with Australia’s Rex Hedrick winning the Men’s Open in epic fashion and Hong Kong’s Chan Sin Yuk winning the Women’s Open.

It was a brutal week for Hedrick who defeated world ranked 57 and top seed Henry Leung from Hong Kong in a mammoth 86 minutes in the quarter-finals.

Like gladiators in a coliseum the players went toe to toe for almost an hour and a half, trading attritional long rallies and breathtaking winners that kept the crowd captivated on Friday night.

Hedrick backed up the following day with a convincing 3-0 win over Abhay Singh of India to reach the final.

At 2-1 down in the final it looked as if Hedrick’s run was over and the new name of Addeen Idrakie from Malaysia would be etched on the trophy.

But ‘relentless’ Rex as he affectionately became known, dug deep to win the next two games and the match in an epic 78 minutes of scintillating squash.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve played a tournament of that level and calibre and to back it up each day and get the win was a really nice feeling, although I had to dig in and fight hard for it,” said Hedrick.

Queensland’s Jess Turnbull defeated number two seed Grace Gear from England in the quarter-finals and then knocked out third seed Sarah Cardwell to reach the final.

The popular Queenslander with the distinctive green and gold hair from the Commonwealth Games fought gallantly in the final but didn’t have an answer for Chan Sin Yuk’s shot making.

Coffs Harbour’s strong junior contingent had a stellar weekend winning four of the five junior events with Josh Walmsey, Madison Nargar, Bodhi Wratten and Eden Page all on the winners podium.

Coffs senior squash players performed strongly in the senior graded events with Eden Poulava, Madison Nargar and Paul Herring winning their events.

Since taking a break from the PSA World Squash Tour, Hedrick has been playing in the top events in Australia where he has taken a shine to Coffs Harbour.

“I’ve been in Coffs Harbour twice this year already and have thoroughly enjoyed my stays,” he said.

“Local squash players Paul Herring and his partner Rachael McLaren have hosted me both times and it’s been great staying with them, close to the Jetty where I was able to jump in the ocean each morning to help get rid of the aches and pains from the tough matches the day before.

“I don’t really have a concrete plan going forward on the PSA Squash Tour.

“I’m almost 34 years old now so I’m just taking it as it comes and playing events when I can.

“I don’t anticipate doing much internationally anymore but enjoy playing within Australia and testing myself against quality players,” concluded Rex.

By David WIGLEY