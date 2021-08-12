Autumn Lodge Farewells Auxiliary Volunteers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AUTUMN Lodge’s Auxiliary has wound up after many rewarding years of community service.

They celebrated their success with a farewell luncheon on Wednesday 4 August.

John and Marion Wood, long term patrons, thanked everyone in attendance for their hard work and dedication.

“We have enjoyed the friendships developed over the years.” John said.

For half a century, volunteers have donated their time to the Auxiliary, raising over $200,000 via countless stalls, raffles, sausage sizzles and afternoon teas, for the residents of Autumn Lodge in Macksville.

The organisation has improved countless Autumn Lodge resident’s lives.

Funds have purchased everything from musical items, including a piano and a karaoke machine, furniture, iPads, medical aids and contributions to the gardens.

One year a cookbook with the resident’s favourite recipes was published.

Another year forty televisions were bought and installed.

This list is just a small selection of the numerous purchases that the Auxiliary contributed to Autumn Lodge over the years.

Autumn Lodge’s Auxiliary also provided numerous social outings such as going to the Bowraville Theatre to see the Valley Performers, funds for the bus and lunches out.

“The Auxiliary have been great ambassadors and made a big difference within our community,” said Jenny Zirkler, Executive Care Manager.

“Their commitment and hard work fundraising have provided countless social events and luxuries that have enriched the residents’ lives.

“The auxiliary was truly wonderful and we are grateful for all their contributions.”

Secretary Heather Edwards said, “Being part of the Auxiliary has been an incredibly rewarding experience.

“It’s a great bunch of people and I’ll miss it.”

The Auxiliary made the reluctant decision to close this month, mostly due to Covid restrictions making meetings and planning activities very difficult, as well as the age of the participants volunteering.

This organisation will be missed but its legacy will continue at Autumn Lodge for many years to come.