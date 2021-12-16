Ayrshire Park recreational facility to gain major lighting upgrade thanks to $178,000 grant

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE popular Ayrshire Park recreation ground is about to get up to date lighting to enhance the quality of the facility and support more community use.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said, “This $178,000 infrastructure project includes the installation of a new lighting system including LED 100 LUX light fixtures, poles, crossarms and associated infrastructure on the main sports field.



“This project will improve and support participation and performance opportunities in a variety of female sports, through improved safety for participants and improved capability to offer extended game schedules and training opportunities leading to skill development.

“Our community deserves to have the very best facilities at their fingertips, and this upgrade at Ayrshire Park will deliver a new lighting system local residents will be proud to use.”

Mr Singh went on to highlight that improved facilities encourage more use and that that benefits the entire community.

The main user of the facility at the moment is the Boambee Football Club, which holds fixtures at the park during the soccer season.

Club President Fiona Clancy told News Of The Area, “We have around 280 players registered with the club, including 80 female players of all ages, and we are anticipating more growth in our female players in light of the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.”

The funding was secured by Coffs Harbour City Council through a grant from the Stronger Country Communities Fund.

Council General Manager Steve McGrath said, “Council was very happy to put forward the grant application for this project which will make a huge difference to Boambee Football Club’s opportunities to train and host games, and will help foster the further growth of female soccer players.

“It will also benefit many other users of the Park and encourage more and more people to enjoy this attractive community space.”

BY David TUNE