Aysik Indonesia Dance Festival coming to Scotts Head

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Asyik Indonesian Arts Festival will be held in Scotts Head on Sunday 30 May from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, $25 for a family (children under 4 free).

This will be a day of activities for all ages, and a chance to exchange and learn about Indonesian dance and culture.

Asyik means ‘fun and enjoyment’ in Indonesian slang.

The day includes Indonesian food stalls, art workshops, dance and songs from local schools.

The event will feature special guest performances by Rhythm Hunters (Central Coast), Suara Indonesia Dance (Sydney), Kusuma Indonesia Community Australia (QLD), the Indonesian Embassy Canberra, Valla Voices, Scotts Head Public School, Macksville High School, and Eungai Pre-school.

“It’s a fun day out for the whole family,” said Alfira O’Sullivan, the Director of the Asyik.

The festival is especially focused on showcasing the wonderful talents of local children, and the hard work they have been doing as part of the dance and music activities through the schools in sharing the culture of one of our nearest neighbours.

Alfira, who was trained as a dancer at the Institute of Fine Arts in Central Java, leads the Surara Indonesia Dance Company with choreographer and Scotts Head Primary School Indonesian teacher Pak Mur.

There will be over 60 children from different schools from around Nambucca Valley performing on stage and they have been practising for months with Suara Indonesia Dance Group.

“We are very proud of the primary children at Scotts Head Bi-lingual Indonesian School, and Macksville High, as their dedication to learning language and culture goes beyond the standard curriculum,” Alifira said.

Come along and visit the arts and crafts corner presented by Stuarts Point Art House through Arts Mid North Coast.

The project is supported by funding from Multicultural NSW.

For more information contact Alfira O’Sullivan at info@suaraindonesiadance.com.au.

Book tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/asyik-indonesian-arts-festival-scotts-head-tickets-154160962589?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

By Karen GRIBBIN