Backing a winner with #ShopMidCoast gift cards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHEN you purchase a #ShopMidCoast Gift Card to support local businesses and local jobs, you’re also backing a winner!

Last week, Why Leave Town, the organisation behind regional shop local cards including the #ShopMidCoast gift card, won the NSW Resilient Australia Business Award for 2021.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Why Leave Town director and co-founder Ashley Watt said, “From humble beginnings in our hometown of Narrabri in 2010, where we had 30 participating businesses, and about $20,000 loaded in the first twelve months, the program has now grown to over 70 gift card partners Australia-wide.

“We have over 5,000 participating businesses in our network, reaching over 150 postcodes.

“As of last month, we surpassed $12 million in loaded cards.

“The great news is all of this money has to be spent with local businesses.

“And these figures are growing daily.”

MidCoast Council’s Manager of Growth, Economic Development and Tourism, Deb Tuckerman said, “MidCoast Council congratulates Why Leave Town on winning this well-deserved award.

“In just over 12 months the MidCoast has grown to be one of the largest programs for backing a winner with #Shop MidCoast gift cards, with more than $121,000 loaded onto #ShopMidCoast Cards.

“So far, the direct impact of a stimulus of $121,000 is estimated at $218,000 for the MidCoast economy.”

John Stevens, President of the MidCoast Business Chamber said, “The Shop MidCoast Card represents everything that’s good about MidCoast business.

“Our region is strong and diverse and so are our businesses and the card is a symbol of that united strength.

“By using the card consumers show local businesses that they’re committed to our community, that they value their excellence and that they believe – like us – that we’re all stronger when we work together.”