Bale Out! Family Fun Day at Harbourside Markets on Sunday

THE region’s final free Bale Out! Family Fun Day event will be held at the Harbourside Markets at the Jetty Foreshores, Coffs Harbour, this Sunday 20 June.

Bale Out! is a celebration of all the people of Coffs Harbour and all that connects them, with an emphasis on food, music and good old fashioned hands-on family friendly fun.



Bale Out! has been on the road around the Coffs region for the past three months and will now hold it’s big finale of the Bale Out! tour in Coffs Harbour.

Along with the regular Jetty Foreshores Sunday markets, the event will feature a bustling main stage with an incredible variety of non-stop entertainment to reflect the amazing diversity of the Coffs Coast region.

Featuring the cream of the Bale Out! local performers along with a taste of harmony with local dynamic cultural music and dance acts from around the region and across the globe offering amazing entertainment as well as fun dance and drum workshops for all, plus other enticing cross-cultural immersion experiences throughout the day and all the usual delectable cross-cultural food stalls to tantalise the taste buds.

There will also be fun free rides and activities for the kids and whole family including a huge inflatable fun zone, pony rides, and Dream Garden and Selfie Street art workshop installations created at each Bale Out! event since April will be brought together to form two massive interactive displays that bring the hopes and dreams of the greater Coffs region into one big Coffs Imaginarium installation and bring everyone together as one big diverse Coffs family.

The Seaside Scavenge beach clean up will take place where participants can clean up the beach and turn their trash into tokens to spend at the massive secondhand treasure stall.

There will also be the chance to win some cool prizes as the Greasy Pig, Slippery Pickle, Cheeky Gnome and Slippery Lizard come together for the big chase where the kids get to chase this collection of colourful characters around during the day and win prizes.

The Bale Out! Family Fun Day is being organised by MyCoffs Connect, Harbourside Markets and Coffs Harbour City Council.

The Harbourside Markets open from 8am and the family fun day will be held from 10am to 2pm.