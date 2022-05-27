‘Ball Against DV’ Three on Three Hustle basketball competition returns to Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LAST year some 53 teams competed in the inaugural ‘Ball Against DV’ Three on Three Hustle tournament at SportzCentral on Bray Street, Coffs Harbour.

This year will see an expanded tournament with interest coming from all around the country and the addition of under ten’s and professional sections in the competition.



The tournament will take place in December, with proceeds going to supporting organisations that assist victims of domestic violence (DV).

WNBL and past Australian Opals player Alex Bunton was a victim of DV herself, and has connected with Coffs Harbour Police Regional Domestic and Family Violence Coordinator Kiah Bowen.

After having to retire from professional basketball in 2019 due to knee surgery, Alex experienced two years of domestic violence, and finally extracted herself from the situation and is in Coffs Harbour during the WNBL off season.

Alex told News Of The Area, “I think we need to bring people together so that they can become aware of the issue of DV and we need to talk to everyone about how to deal with it.”

Tournament organiser and North Coast Basketball head coach Robert Linton said, “With Alex sharing her story we hope that it will have a big impact on young people and spread awareness that DV can happen to anyone.”

If you are aware of Domestic or Family Violence (DFV) occurring now and need an immediate police response, call 000, if you are experiencing DFV and want advice, support or counselling call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732), and if you have suspicions or concerns that friends or neighbours might be suffering from DFV call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 to make an anonymous report.

NSW Police provide online information pertaining to DFV, including links to external support organisations through their website at https://www.police.nsw.gov.au/crime/domestic_and_family_violence.

By David TUNE