21st birthdays are normally celebrated with gusto.

And this will certainly be the case this weekend as the Barney Miller Charity Surf Classic turns 21.

The annual event will be held over three days starting Friday March 26, with the surfing getting underway from 7am at Sawtell Main Beach.

The surfing event raises money for a different individual each year who has suffered a life-changing spinal injury.

All funds raised this year will go to Matty ‘Chook’ Clarke, a Monee Beach local who had a tragic surfing accident in 2019 which saw him break his C3/4 vertebrae which paralysed him instantly.

Sawtell Boardriders member and former World Surf League Junior Tour competitor Will Vignes will be one of many surfers hitting the waves for a cause this weekend.

The Sawtell local will be taking part in his fourth Charity Classic, a surfing event he said was like no other.

“Barney’s is a bit different as it has the competitive nature but it also has a homely feel,” he said.

“Everyone has a good time around the BBQ and is really social.

“And Barney normally chooses someone who really deserves it.”

The 21-year-old competed in a number of World Surf League Junior Tour events throughout 2018, including Bells Beach, the Gold Coast, and Sydney.

Vignes has spent the past two years living in Indonesia catching what he describes as, “The best sets he’s ever surfed.”

The young surfer told News Of The Area his favourite part of riding the waves.

“It sounds corny, but just going fast and gliding,” he said.

“And getting barrelled, every surfer would say that.”

Tomorrow sees the second day of surfing getting underway from 7am on Sawtell Main Beach, as well as the Barney Miller Classic Board Swap & Yard Sale.

Sunday will see the final day of surfing as well as the second day of the Barney Miller Classic Board Swap & Yard Sale.

The presentation of this year’s Barney Miller Charity Surf Classic will be held from 4pm on Sunday at the Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club.

By Aiden BURGESS