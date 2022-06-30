Barred Javelin fish found unusually far south in Deep Creek

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONGTIME fisherman Dr Benjamin Mos, a marine biologist based at Southern Cross University’s National Marine Science Centre in Coffs Harbour, made a catch that puzzled him and is now the centrepiece of a scientific paper.

Dr Mos, who lives in Coffs and regularly fishes with his brother Daniel who lives in Macksville, told News Of The Area, “We have been fishing on the Nambucca River since we were five or six years old.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“Mostly we catch the usual species like flathead, bream and bass.

“It was surprising to catch something that we didn’t have any knowledge about.”

The fish they captured and released, commonly called the barred javelin, aka a grunter, is rare to find in New South Wales waters.

“While this species is likely well-known to fishers in Queensland, it is not something we typically find here.

“We had to look through a few fish books and websites to identify our specimens,” said Dr Mos.

The captures are the southernmost records for the barred javelin reported to date.

And there may be more around the area.

“At the end of May 2022, we saw posts on social media about a barred javelin caught from Deep Creek, which is just north of the Nambucca River where we found our specimens,” Dr Mos said.

The species has been previously sighted in the Richmond River and Clarence River systems on the NSW North Coast, which are around 200 kilometres north of the Nambucca River where the latest specimens were discovered.

It is not known if the arrival of the barred javelin this far south into NSW is due to changing ocean conditions.

“It is possible the sightings this far south are a one-off event.

“However, our sightings fit with a broader pattern occurring in the waters off south-eastern Australia which points towards a role of climate change,” said Dr Mos.

“In our region dozens of tropical species are moving southwards where oceans and estuaries are also warming faster than the global average.”

According to Atlas of Living Australia records, the barred javelin has not been collected in NSW in more than 50 years.

The species’ southernmost stronghold is Queensland’s Moreton Bay.

Dr Mos said the newcomer was not of particular environmental concern at present.

The barred javelin’s relative rarity in NSW and generalist diet means it is unlikely to outcompete local species.

“It is important that we understand where this species is showing up, and in what numbers,” Dr Mos said.

“If greater numbers make their way to NSW over coming decades the barred javelin may become a more common catch.

“It might then be necessary to look at whether specific size or catch limits are needed to ensure more fishers have the opportunity to catch this fish.”

Because the barred javelin has been rarely captured in northern NSW, there are at present no specific catch or size limits for this species in NSW.

A maximum daily bag limit of 20 applies to all fish in NSW that do not have specific bag and size limits.

Fishers, divers, and the general public can help scientists track the movement of fish and other marine organisms to new locations by reporting unusual sightings to RedMap Australia at www.redmap.org.au.

By Andrea FERRARI