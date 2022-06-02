BBQ Fun with Fingal Bay Probus Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IF you’d like to join a group of fun and friendly locals for a BBQ, consider catching up with the members of the Fingal Bay Probus Club.

They certainly know how to have a great time together!



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Recently the group caught up for a BBQ where the sun shone, umbrellas were thankfully still left in the cars, tables were spread with cloths and the barbeque was fired up.

Julia Redlich told News Of The Area, “It was a sure sign that members of Fingal Bay Probus Club were at Conroy Park, ready, willing and able to enjoy themselves before the threatened showers hit the area again.

“The crowd included some welcome guests, happy to enjoy the friendship that Probus Clubs can offer and that we value so much,” she said.

Probus Clubs offer friendship and fellowship to over 55’s who are no longer working full time.

The Fingal Bay Probus Club meets at 9.30am on the second Monday of each month at the Fingal Bay Sports Club, 100 Rocky Point Road, Fingal Bay.

New members and visitors are welcome to join the group to learn about Probus and the club’s activities such as wine and dine events, movies, day trips and walks for pleasure.

For more information, phone Rosamund on 4984 1448 or 0419 119 216.

By Marian SAMPSON

