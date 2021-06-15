BCS hosts Future Focus Learning Days for Myall Learning Community Schools

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON Tuesday, 4 May and Thursday, 3 June saw Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) held Stage 3 Future Focus Learning Days.

These days involved students from four Myall Learning Community schools in Tea Gardens, Booral, Bungwahl and Coolongolook attending BCS to participate in a range of activities which focus on four technology disciplines – Food Technology, Wood Technology, STEM and Photography.



Students rotated around each technology discipline throughout the day, experiencing making small projects such as a CO2 powered race car, a water powered bottle rocket, and a small woodwork pencil holder.

Students from the five participating schools spoke positively about the benefits of the day in preparation for high school.

“Today was fun and showed us what things we could do in high school,” said Marlee Johnson, Year 6 at BCS.

“I really enjoyed the cooking with Ms Kelly and the Co2 Car Racing because I wanted my design to go the fastest,” said Lasey Baggins-Cupitt, Year 6 BCS.

“I enjoyed meeting new friends from other schools and trying new activities in high school,” said Jaydah Cassar, Year 6 BCS.

Quinn Goldet, a Year 5 student from Bungwahl, enjoyed the photography aspect of the activities, while Amarlie Brougham, also from Year 5 at Bungwahl, preferred the science elements.

“Photography was so fun!,” said Quinn.

“Science was so fun you got see things explode,” Amarlie said.

Brent Smith, Head Teacher TAS at BCS, said the students left excited.

“Students left with a buzz of excitement and many were heard exclaiming how they cannot wait to come to BSC next year!” said Mr Smith.