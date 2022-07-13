Be aware of the dangers as seafoam returns to Port Stephens beaches

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SEAFOAM is once again a feature on our landscape.

However these fanciful scenes of bubbles galore which are begging for children to romp through them are dangerous.



Seafoam is generated through excessive runoff into our waterways.

Sadly this runoff can be contaminated.

Chemicals and sewerage are just two of the reasons why seafoam is generated on our shores during extreme weather.

Ryan Pereira , a Marine Biologist and owner of Irukandji Shark & Ray Encounters in Anna Bay told News Of The Area, “The recent sea-foam observed along Australia’s East Coast was caused due to the heavy rains releasing organics and pollutants from the paddocks and houses flooded, mixing with the powerful seas creating the foam.

“The foam is formed from air, water, and surfactants rigorously mixing.

“Surfactants are a kind of sticky molecule that clings to the surface between water and air.”

Surfactants also occur naturally in our environment however we are now observing large quantities of foam due to the release of surfactants from composts, cleaning agents, manufacturing processes and sewage leakage from the flooding which has entered our river systems and made its way to the coast.

Strong winds and big seas can magnify the seafoam.

“In some instances seafoam can have potentially high levels of toxins from the floods,” he said.

By Marian SAMPSON