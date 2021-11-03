Beaches Good To Go: 2020-21 State of the Beaches report released

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S summer in Australia and that means it’s time to hit the beach.

Residents and visitors to Port Stephens and the Myall Coast can rest assured that our beaches are good to go, with the NSW Government releasing the 2020-21 State of the Beaches report.



The State of the Beaches report provides an overview of the water quality at 210 swimming locations monitored under the Beachwatch and Beachwatch Partnership programs across NSW.

The 2020-21 report found 98 percent of the 118 ocean beaches were graded as ‘Good’ or ‘Very Good’; 77 percent of the 71 estuarine swimming sites were graded as ‘Good’ or ‘Very Good’; 24 percent of the 17 lake/lagoon swimming sites were graded as ‘Good’ or ‘Very Good’; and all four ocean baths were graded as ‘Good’.

The Hunter topped the ranks with 100 percent of swimming sites in the region graded as Good or Very Good – a four percent improvement on last year.

This beat out the Central Coast where 56 percent of swimming sites in the region were graded as Good or Very Good – a three percent decline on last year.

The North Coast also trailed behind the Hunter with only 68 percent of swimming sites graded as Good or Very Good – a 15 percent decline on last year.

Environment Minister Matt Kean said 179 of the 210 swimming sites in NSW were graded as Good or Very Good, indicating they were suitable for swimming most of the time.

“This is a good result given the wet weather conditions experienced in many coastal areas, including the wettest summer in NSW since 2012,” Mr Kean said.

“As we head into the summer swimming season I encourage everyone to not only Slip, Slop and Slap and swim between the flags, but to be COVID Safe on our beaches this summer.”

Water Minister Melinda Pavey said the report demonstrates the NSW Government’s commitment to improving water quality for communities.

“Rainfall is the major driver of pollution in recreational waters as it generates stormwater runoff and triggers discharges from the wastewater system,” Mrs Pavey said.

“That’s why we encourage swimmers to jump online to the Beachwatch website before they jump in the water this swimming season to check the daily pollution forecast particularly after rainfall.”

By Marian SAMPSON