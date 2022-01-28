‘Beaumist’, Dorrigo is on the market with Ray White Rural Dorrigo & Bellingen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHEN you think of Dorrigo, this is it.

Rolling green paddocks, productive soils, abundant and reliable water plus spectacular views across the plateau and escarpment to the Pacific Ocean.

Beaumist is approximately 70.56 hectares or 174 acres bordering the escarpment of the Great Dividing Range on the Dorrigo Plateau.

A picturesque and highly productive property of lightly undulating country with deep red basalt soils in a region renowned as some of Australia’s most productive farmland.

Standing out with excellent and ongoing pasture improvements, fertiliser history and weed management, established pastures feature kikuyu with rye plus red and white clover, the current owner advises the property consistently and comfortably runs 150 steers.

Water reliability is exceptional with an average annual rainfall of over 2 metres or 80 inches.

This is complemented by three large dams plus multiple permanent springs which form the headwaters of the Bielsdown River.

Even in the recent drier years water was not an issue.

Fencing is in good condition with large portions replaced in recent years subdividing the property into 7 main paddocks plus smaller holding and horse paddocks.

Timber and steel yards featuring a covered vet crush adjoin the decommissioned dairy complemented by a large lockable machinery shed, both with power and concrete floors.

The three bedroom plus study, brick home features polished floors, a covered carport, two toilets and new roof.

Prior to being listed for sale it was rented at $450 per week.

Should the new owners choose to rebuild, amazing potential building sites exist with views across the farm, escarpment and to the Pacific Ocean (subject to council approval).

A truly unique property that encapsulates all the best features of Dorrigo, this is your best chance to secure this fantastic opportunity.

Contact Rory Birt on 0403 913 527.