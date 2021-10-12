Become a Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary Ambassador

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KOALA-LOVERS are being sought to become the first volunteer Koala Sanctuary Ambassadors in Port Stephens.

Council’s Holiday Park Section Manager Kim Latham says it’s an exciting opportunity for people with a passion for koalas, the environment and providing an excellent customer experience.



“We’re looking for volunteers to become our first Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary Ambassadors.

“Our friendly Ambassadors will help make our guest experience even more memorable by providing a warm welcome, delivering our Koala Experience tours and lending a helping hand to our guests.

“While customer service experience is a plus, volunteers will receive all the training required and will typically do a three hour shift per week.

“Shifts are available during the week or on the weekend, so it’s flexible for those who have work, study or have other commitments.

“It’s quite an active role, so there will be plenty of opportunity to see the park and get to know the koalas as you show guests around.

“There are plenty of benefits too — our volunteers will gain new skills, knowledge and experience as well as a sense of satisfaction from doing something for their community and the future of our koala population,” Ms Latham said.

Applications close 11:59pm Sunday 17 October.

For more information and to apply, visit portstephens.nsw.gov.au/koalasanctuary.