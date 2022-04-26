Beef Cattle competition at the Coffs Harbour Show

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Beef Cattle judging at the Coffs Harbour Show will take place on Saturday, 14 May in the judging area behind the grandstand.

The judging will begin at 9am.

High quality animals of several different breeds will be on display, including Herefords, Murray Greys, Charolais and Santa Gertrudis being paraded in front of our judge.

Competition judge for the day is Tim Light, whose job it will be to select the best animals of each age and breed and make comments about why he judged them into first, second and third place.

After each breed is judged, Tim will then select the best overall animals for the major awards, Supreme Champion Bull and Cow.

The very best will be named Supreme Beef Animal of the show, and will receive a $500 award donated by Ray Donovan Stock and Station Agents.

Other donors to the cattle section include Norco, Glenlea Charolais Stud, KJ and CT Cheers, Advanced Metal Industries and Charlinda Poll Hereford Stud.

If you get to the cattle shed before judging starts you may see the animals being prepared for showing.

You will see the animals washed, blow dried with a hairdryer, and then groomed ready for showing.

The Coffs Harbour Show runs from 13-15 May 2022 at the Coffs Harbour Showground.