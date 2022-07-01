Beekeepers urged to be vigilant over Varroa mite threat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEEKEEPERS on the Coffs Coast are feeling concerned following the news of the discovery of Varroa destructor mites in sentinel hives at the Port of Newcastle on 22 June.

The mite is a serious exotic pest of honeybees worldwide and Australia is the last major honey producing country that is free from Varroa.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Varroa mites attach themselves to the bees and are a vector for viral infections that impact the health of bees and their ability to forage for nectar and pollen.

After the discovery of the mites, NSW Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders called for diligence amongst the beekeeping community, saying that if established, Varroa has the potential to cost the beekeeping industry up to $70 million per year to manage.

A statewide emergency order has been issued to control the movement of bees across NSW and stop the spread of varroa mite.

Speaking with News Of The Area, Coffs Coast beekeeper Glenn Locke, who owns Orara Valley Honey based in Nana Glen, urges caution.

“While we are well away from the discovery site all local beekeepers need to be vigilant and check their hives now for the presence of Varroa mites,” he said.

The mites are small, reddish-brown parasites and they are visible to the naked eye.

“Management of the mites adds another level of intervention that beekeepers need to take to maintain healthy hives which involves the use of miticides and other techniques that will reduce the production of the hive,” said Glenn.

Higher fuel costs are already putting pressure on the business bottom line and honey price rises are inevitable if Varroa becomes endemic among Australian bees.

Local beekeepers who have concerns about the presence of Varroa or questions about how to detect the pest can contact the Exotic Plant Pest Hotline on 1800 084 881 or visit the NSW Department of Primary Industries website at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/biosecurity/seasonal-pests-and-diseases/spring/varroa-mite.

By Andrea FERRARI