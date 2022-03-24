Bees, beetles and biosecurity – a hive of activity for Mid North Coast Amateur Beekeepers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Mid North Coast Amateur Beekeepers’ March meeting was held recently at the Christian Community School at Bonville.

The meeting was the group’s first since December, owing to fears of Covid-19, and was attended by approximately 40 enthusiastic members.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“We also welcomed a few first-time visitors,” Allan Thomas, President, told News Of The Area.

After the usual important reports from the Treasurer Merridy Huxley and Secretary Monica Rich, Allan conducted a presentation on small hive beetles.

“These beetles have been adversely impacting many hives on the coast this year, due to the warm, moist conditions.

“The beetles were accidentally introduced to Australia approximately 20 years ago, possibly on cargo from overseas.

“They fly to hives, mostly morning and dusk.

“Upon entering, they lay eggs which proceed to hatch into ‘maggot’ like larvae.

“The larvae burrow through the honeycomb, eating pollen, honey, bee larvae and eggs but that is not all.

“They defecate and carry a yeast which can send the hive putrid.

“Once fully fed, the beetle larvae exit the hive and pupate in the soil.

“In due course, they hatch and fly to find hives and so the cycle continues.

“Conditions become so foul for the bees, that they abscond, leaving a smelly, slimy mess.

“Remaining honey is too spoiled to use,” explained Allan.

Allan also spoke about actions that beekeepers could use to manage their hives to assist in avoiding a catastrophic loss.

John Carrol, the club’s Biosecurity Officer and Don Wood lead the hive inspections which were located on site, expertly pointing out subtle intricacies of the hives that could be managed to make them stronger and more productive.

“This often means looking for signs of an inferior or failing queen, the nutritional status of the hive and of course signs of any diseases or pests,” he said.

The meeting ended with a ‘lucky draw’.

Prizes consisted of donations from members topped with extra items purchased by the club.

The Mid North Coast Amateur Beekeepers’ meeting, apart from being very sociable, is an excellent way to further your beekeeper knowledge.

The next meeting will be the second weekend in April.

Further information can be obtained by contacting the Club Secretary, Monica Rich.

The email is [email protected].

By Andrea FERRARI