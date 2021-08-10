Beetles Park, Raymond Terrace is set for $280,000 upgrade

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BETTLES Park in Raymond Terrace is set to get a whole new look.

Port Stephens Council is building a new playground and accessible public amenities at Bettles Park thanks to $280,000 in funding from the Federal Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The works will provide a new and improved play space for our community at the southern gateway to Raymond Terrace.

The design of the playground is being finalised through community engagement.

Port Stephens Mayor Cr Ryan Palmer told News Of The Area, “The concept designs target an age range for toddlers through to primary school aged children.

“This has been chosen in response to the reserve’s location near Raymond Terrace Public School and the large contingent of young families living in the surrounding area.”

The playground designs being finalised through community engagement have been based on the NSW Government’s ‘Everyone Can Play’ Guidelines.

This answers three key questions relating to well-designed playground facilities; Can I get there? Can I stay? Can I play?

The guidelines look at play spaces as precincts that are supported by pathways, seating, shade and other amenities.

“The proposed designs address these objectives and the new public amenities have been designed as unisex accessible similar to Council’s other recent constructions elsewhere in Port Stephens.”

With Port Stephens high on the list of NSW Cancer Council hotspots for skin cancer shade is always an issue.

“Bettles Park is a beautiful north facing park with established trees located on the eastern and western boundaries.

“The improvements to the park take advantage of this with the playground location chosen to provide access to sunlight through the morning and protection from the harsher western sun of an afternoon.

“Supplementary landscaping will also be installed to further integrate the new playground into its surrounds,” he said.

Bettles Park is a highly visible reserve located on the southern gateway to Raymond Terrace.

“This park was once a very popular highway stop before Raymond Terrace was bypassed and also used to house the Sabre Jet which is now on display nearby Fighter World. Raymond Terrace is a local centre that continues to grow and the improvement of Bettles Park with new play infrastructure and accessible public amenities will continue to support residents and visitors into the future.”

By Marian SAMPSON