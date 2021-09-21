Bellingen and Dorrigo Pools Open Saturday 2 October 2021

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S that time of year again.

The weather is warming up and our pools are opening up for the swim season.

You’ll notice some changes this season with pools at Bellingen and Dorrigo both receiving a spruce up.

This is all part of Bellingen Shire Council’s long term capital works program to continually upgrade and improve our public pools.

Council and its partner YMCA, are actively identifying funding opportunities to finance a range of projects.

During the off-season we’ve been consulting with pool user groups to identify key areas for improvement.

While some of these projects will be dependent on funding, others will be financed through collaborative efforts.

For example, YMCA is investing over $100,000 to upgrade the kiosk at Bellingen Swim Centre.

Council will keep the community posted on future developments.

In the meantime, enjoy the season and all the different activities that our local pools can offer.

Please be assured your safety is our number one priority.

Both swim centres have Covid management plans and protocols in place.

To celebrate the opening of the season, entry to both Dorrigo and Bellingen pools will be free of charge over Saturday and Sunday with barbeques and activities for kids included.