Bellingen Artisan and Growers Market – the community loves buying local

A FREEZING 7.30am start to the bi-annual Bellingen Artisan and Growers Market didn’t deter the crowds who, by 10am had the place “bursting at the seams”, Kaz Selbie, manager of the committee told News Of The Area.

The criteria to have a stall is to be from the Mid North Coast and an artisan – anyone who makes, bakes, grows or creates.



Operating for twelve years, the Artisan Market gives a platform for local artisans to share their creations with the wider community.

“More so than ever people want to buy and support local and unique,” said Kaz.

The atmosphere is described as electric and eclectic.

“It’s a wonderful collaboration of community, artisans, growers, musicians and good people.

“The day is always a colourful hive of activity, and this year was extra special with the Bellingen Readers & Writers Festival joining us at the Bellingen Showground,” Kaz said.

Showcasing over 80 artisan and grower stalls, the market attracted many amazing, talented artists selling their wares.

Kaz said the market was full of highlights.

“Aboriginal artist Nicole Foreshew who works across a range of mediums, from photomedia, design to sculpture; Belinda Schroder who creates easy-wearing, unique, earth flavoured clothing made from natural fibres; and Susan Romyn who has spent the last twenty five years exploring images in printmaking and painting, delving into silver, ceramics and photography.”

Sue Easter, founder of SUEssence, was sharing her natural skin remedies with customers.

“I’m proud of my Magnesium Intense Care Body Cream, which people were interested in,” said Sue

Lindy Longhurst, showing her own art prints, cards and accessories said the market had been good for her, “mainly selling gift cards”.

“Musicians ‘Tanuki’ were also a stand out,” said Kaz.

“The unique four-piece band write and perform their own brand of smooth, soulful grooves and have delighted audiences throughout Australia and overseas, and now Bellingen.”

The next Artisan Market is timed for Christmas shopping, 4 December 2021 in Bellingen Showground.

By Andrea FERRARI