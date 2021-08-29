Bellingen based Camp Creative postponed to 2023

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER eighteen months of planning, Bellingen based event Camp Creative has been postponed for a second year.

Camp Creative is a summer school event that has run every January for thirty-five years.

Its art, music, craft, dance, and singing courses have a dedicated following across Australia.

After a positive start to the year, the progression of the Delta variant has now forced another postponement to 2023.

Camp coordinator Kristen Collier said the decision was clear.

“Sadly, it’s now a common situation for events across NSW. We considered the challenging logistics and costs of a COVID safe Camp.

“But the primary consideration was the safety of everyone involved.

“We can’t be sure where things will be in January.

“The Delta variant is incredibly contagious.

“A single case could rip through our Camp and the Bellingen community.

“People come to Camp Creative from all over Australia.

“We also run many courses for kids and teenagers.

“Any one of them could unknowingly be carrying the virus.

“The risk was just too high.”

Kristen said the financial risk for the community not-for-profit was also a factor.

“After two years without any income, having to cancel at the last minute would wipe us out.

“A lot of community festivals and events across regional NSW are in a similar position.

“When local events fall over, the drop in tourist numbers also affects local community businesses.

“It’s a ripple effect, and we’re sitting with fingers crossed for 2023.”