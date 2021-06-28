Bellingen, Coffs Harbour and Woolgoolga Red Cross Volunteer Emergency Services Team Awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RED CROSS Volunteer Emergency Service Teams in Bellingen, Coffs Harbour and Woolgoolga have each received an Australian Red Cross Distinguished Team Award.

The awards originally presented in Sydney (World Red Cross Day) by Mr John MacLennan, Chairman of NSW Red Cross were presented again at the RFS Headquarters in Coffs Harbour as many could not travel to Sydney due to COVID concerns.



This prestigious award recognises team participation, dedication and commitment to working with people and communities so that Red Cross can achieve its purpose, to support and empower people and communities in times of vulnerability by mobilising the power of humanity.

Team Leaders Angela Slater (Bellingen), Maureen Hammond (Coffs Harbour), Annette Dodsworth (Woolgoolga) and their volunteers proudly attended a local recognition event to accept the awards from MP Gurmesh Singh and Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight.

During the 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires, teams provided support across multiple sites in Bellingen, Coffs Harbour and Grafton LGA.

Members also supported other agencies, made outreach calls to check on the welfare of impacted community members, assisted in applying for grants and linked other agencies to help gain access to their services and support.

Team members are continuing to support their communities in the aftermath of the fires, promoting Emergency Preparedness and attending Community Recovery and Wellbeing events.

“Earlier this year Woolgoolga Team were called upon by Coffs Harbour City Council to assist in response after the devastating Corindi Storm disaster by providing Psychological First Aid to those impacted,” current Team Leader Judy Jackson told News Of The Area.

“We are still assisting in bushfire, storm and flood recovery as well as making wellbeing calls to those in hotel isolation.

“Helping people is what we do and we know from our experience with other disasters that communities will take years, not months, to recover.

“Trauma affects us all differently and our response needs to be able to support a range of people,” she said.

If you would like more information on becoming an Emergency Services Volunteer for Red Cross, contact nswemergencyservices@redcross.org.au.

By Andrea FERRARI