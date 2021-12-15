Bellingen Diggers Swimming Club Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - December 15, 2021 THIS week we had eight keen swimmers. Race One: $ 50m Freestyle There were two busts in this race, Anne Taylor and Elizabeth Casey taking two seconds off their time. Heat One: Jill Williams flew home coming first, in second was Amanda Vockler and in third was Paul Sheridan. Heat Two: Now this race had an exciting finish with a dead heat with Mike Navin and Peter Allison coming first and in third was Tim Fry. FINAL Jill Williams had a strong hold on this race coming first and in the money, in second was Peter Allison and in third was Mike Navin. Race Two: 25m Freestyle There were two busts in this race, Amanda Vockler and Anne Taylor taking one second off their time. Heat One: Jill Williams was moving fast coming first, in second was Elizabeth Casey and in third was Paul Sheridan. Heat Two: Tim Fry ploughed through the water coming first, in second was Peter Allison and in third was Mike Navin. Race Three: 25m Butterfly Heat One: Amanda Vockler was on the ball coming first, in second was Tim Fry and in third was Peter Allison. Heat Two: Anne Taylor showed them how it was done, coming first and in second was Elizabeth Casey. Race Four: 4 x 50m Relay Jill Williams, Mike Navin, Anne Taylor and Tim Fry romped in coming first and in second was Amanda Vockler, Elizabeth Casey, Paul Sheridan and Peter Aallison. A great night had by all, come and join us for some fun and laughter on Monday night at 6. We would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. By Elizabeth CASEY