Bellingen Diggers Swimming Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THIS week we had eight keen swimmers.

Race One: $ 50m Freestyle

There were two busts in this race, Anne Taylor and Elizabeth Casey taking two seconds off their time.

Heat One:

Jill Williams flew home coming first, in second was Amanda Vockler and in third was Paul Sheridan.

Heat Two:

Now this race had an exciting finish with a dead heat with Mike Navin and Peter Allison coming first and in third was Tim Fry.

FINAL

Jill Williams had a strong hold on this race coming first and in the money, in second was Peter Allison and in third was Mike Navin.

Race Two: 25m Freestyle

There were two busts in this race, Amanda Vockler and Anne Taylor taking one second off their time.

Heat One:

Jill Williams was moving fast coming first, in second was Elizabeth Casey and in third was Paul Sheridan.

Heat Two:

Tim Fry ploughed through the water coming first, in second was Peter Allison and in third was Mike Navin.

Race Three: 25m Butterfly

Heat One:

Amanda Vockler was on the ball coming first, in second was Tim Fry and in third was Peter Allison.

Heat Two:

Anne Taylor showed them how it was done, coming first and in second was Elizabeth Casey.

Race Four: 4 x 50m Relay

Jill Williams, Mike Navin, Anne Taylor and Tim Fry romped in coming first and in second was Amanda Vockler,

Elizabeth Casey, Paul Sheridan and Peter Aallison.

A great night had by all, come and join us for some fun and laughter on Monday night at 6.

We would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

By Elizabeth CASEY