Bellingen Diggers Swimming Club

15.3.21
We had seven swimmers tonight and two helpers.
RACE 1
Nominated Time Medley, will find out the results on Presentation night.
RACE 2 $ 25m Freestyle
HEAT 1
Peter Allison went for hell for leather coming first, in second was Jill Williams and in third was Amanda Vockler.
HEAT 2
Helen Trist went like the wind coming first, in second was Stephen Boyd in third was Elizabeth Casey.
FINAL
Stephen Boyd went like a bat out of hell coming first and in the money, in second was Peter Allison and in third was Jill Williams.
RACE 3 25m Backstroke
HEAT 1
Helen Trist had her windmill arm on coming first, in second was Amanda Vockler and in third was Peter Allison.
HEAT 2
Cassie Vockler put the pedal to the metal coming first, in second was Stephen Boyd and in third was Elizabeth Casey.
RACE 4 25m Breaststroke
HEAT 1
Helen Trist came first by the skin of her teeth, closely followed in second was Stephen Boyd and in third was Cassie Vockler.
HEAT 2
Peter Allison came in first, in second was Amanda Vockler and in third was Elizabeth Casey.
RACE 5 75m Freestyle
There was one bust in this race, Cassie Vockler taking one second off her time.
HEAT 1
Jill Williams swam like a flash of lightning coming first, in second place was Peter Allison and in third was Stephen Boyd.
HEAT 2
Amanda Vockler came from nowhere coming first and in second was Elizabeth Casey.
A great and tiring night had by all, come and join us for some fun and laughter on Monday night at 6.
By Lois LANE