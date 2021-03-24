Bellingen Diggers Swimming Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

15.3.21

We had seven swimmers tonight and two helpers.

RACE 1

Nominated Time Medley, will find out the results on Presentation night.

RACE 2 $ 25m Freestyle

HEAT 1

Peter Allison went for hell for leather coming first, in second was Jill Williams and in third was Amanda Vockler.

HEAT 2

Helen Trist went like the wind coming first, in second was Stephen Boyd in third was Elizabeth Casey.

FINAL

Stephen Boyd went like a bat out of hell coming first and in the money, in second was Peter Allison and in third was Jill Williams.

RACE 3 25m Backstroke

HEAT 1

Helen Trist had her windmill arm on coming first, in second was Amanda Vockler and in third was Peter Allison.

HEAT 2

Cassie Vockler put the pedal to the metal coming first, in second was Stephen Boyd and in third was Elizabeth Casey.

RACE 4 25m Breaststroke

HEAT 1

Helen Trist came first by the skin of her teeth, closely followed in second was Stephen Boyd and in third was Cassie Vockler.

HEAT 2

Peter Allison came in first, in second was Amanda Vockler and in third was Elizabeth Casey.

RACE 5 75m Freestyle

There was one bust in this race, Cassie Vockler taking one second off her time.

HEAT 1

Jill Williams swam like a flash of lightning coming first, in second place was Peter Allison and in third was Stephen Boyd.

HEAT 2

Amanda Vockler came from nowhere coming first and in second was Elizabeth Casey.

A great and tiring night had by all, come and join us for some fun and laughter on Monday night at 6.

By Lois LANE