Bellingen Diggers Swimming Club Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - February 22, 2022 THERE were eight swimmers tonight. Race 1 $ 50 Freestyle There were two busts in this Race. Jill Williams taking one second off her time and Cath Fisher taking five seconds off her time. Heat 1: Peter Allison made this his Race coming first and in second was Amanda Vockler. Heat 2: Paul Sheridan swam at the speed light coming first, closely followed by Tim Fry and in third was Anne Taylor. Final: Peter Allison had his flippers on tonight coming first and in the money, in second was Paul Sheridan and in third was Tim Fry. Race 2 25m Breaststroke There was one bust in this Race, Cath Fisher taking one second off her time. Heat 1: Peter Allison breezed it in coming first and in second was Amanda Vockler. Heat 2: Anne Taylor swam like a flash of lightning coming first and in second was Paul Sheridan. Race 3 75m Freestyle There was one bust in this Race, Anne Taylor taking two seconds off her time. Heat 1: Amanda Vockler held her own Race coming first, in second was Peter Allison and in third was Tim Fry. Heat 2: Paul Sheridan did the swim of a lifetime coming first and in second was Jill Williams. Race 4 Brace Relay There was one bust in this Race, Cath Fisher and Elizabeth Casey taking two seconds off their time. Heat 1: Team one Jill Williams and Amanda Vockler and team 2 Peter Allison and Paul Sheridan swam so well there was a dead Heat. Heat 2: Tim Fry and Anne Taylor came from behind coming first. A great night had by all, come and join us for some fun and laughter on Monday night at 6.