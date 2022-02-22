Bellingen Diggers Swimming Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THERE were eight swimmers tonight.

Race 1 $ 50 Freestyle

There were two busts in this Race. Jill Williams taking one second off her time and Cath Fisher taking five seconds off her time.

Heat 1: Peter Allison made this his Race coming first and in second was Amanda Vockler.

Heat 2: Paul Sheridan swam at the speed light coming first, closely followed by Tim Fry and in third was Anne Taylor.

Final: Peter Allison had his flippers on tonight coming first and in the money, in second was Paul Sheridan and in third was Tim Fry.

Race 2 25m Breaststroke

There was one bust in this Race, Cath Fisher taking one second off her time.

Heat 1: Peter Allison breezed it in coming first and in second was Amanda Vockler.

Heat 2: Anne Taylor swam like a flash of lightning coming first and in second was Paul Sheridan.

Race 3 75m Freestyle

There was one bust in this Race, Anne Taylor taking two seconds off her time.

Heat 1: Amanda Vockler held her own Race coming first, in second was Peter Allison and in third was Tim Fry.

Heat 2: Paul Sheridan did the swim of a lifetime coming first and in second was Jill Williams.

Race 4 Brace Relay

There was one bust in this Race, Cath Fisher and Elizabeth Casey taking two seconds off their time.

Heat 1: Team one Jill Williams and Amanda Vockler and team 2 Peter Allison and Paul Sheridan swam so well there was a dead Heat.

Heat 2: Tim Fry and Anne Taylor came from behind coming first.

A great night had by all, come and join us for some fun and laughter on Monday night at 6.