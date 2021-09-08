Bellingen Football Club take home hat-trick of premierships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BELLINGEN Football Club capped off a stellar season with a hat-trick of premierships, winning the girls under 16s, girls under 14s and the men’s second division.

The Bellingen Bats girls under 16s were undefeated for the season, chalking up 13 wins and three draws, finishing the season twelve points ahead of their nearest rivals.

The girls under 14s notched up thirteen wins with just one loss and finished in first place with 39 points.

But for the men it couldn’t have been closer as they finished level on 37 points with the Orara Valley Dingoes, with their superior goal difference enough to earn them first place.

Girls under 14s coach Rachel Hoy is proud of the Club’s achievements and is hoping for finals football.

“We are very proud of our premiers who have played great team football all season and have represented the Club

so well.

“We look forward to playing the finals if possible, and finishing the season on another high,” said Rachel.

If the lockdown is lifted on 10 September and clubs are allowed to play football then the Bellingen Bats Girls 16s play their semi-final at 9:30am on Saturday 11 September at Bellingen against the Coffs United Lionesses.

The Girls under 14s will play their semi-final at 11am against the Woolgoolga Waves after the 16s semi-final.

The Bellingen Bats mens side are scheduled to play their semi-final against Coffs United on Saturday 18 September at Bellingen.

By David WIGLEY