Bellingen Golf Club

THURSDAY December 2 – no carts allowed, so the field for the Medley was slightly reduced and we had to tiptoe around the puddles.

Marg Girdwood was the winner with 16 points over R/U Ruth Hall, who also scored the only NTP.

Welcome back to Jan Monico who has been absent for too long.

Saturday 4 December – a Single Stableford and the morning players had the best of the day – a huge storm caused many afternoon players to abandon play.

Luckily there was no damage done, but many players reported close encounters with lightning strikes.

Ian Ridgewell won A Grade with 35 points on a C/B over Mike Raymond (17 holes only).

Peter Szaif had his best round for some time, winning B Grade with 37 points, despite only completing 17 holes. R/U was Bob Archibald with 35 points.

Balls went to 32 points and included Andrew Williams, Bruce Baigent, Ross Williams, David McCabe, Nick Jenkins, Pop Johnson, Brad Nesbitt and Martin Rose.

NTPs fell to Mike Edsall, John Greensill, Andrew Williams (2) and Kenny Wilson.

By Terry CLEARY