Bellingen High enter quarter-finals of Combined High School Girls Football Comp

BELLINGEN High School kicked their way into the quarter-finals of the Combined High School Girls Football Competition last Friday at Connell Park, Bellingen.

After only conceding one goal from the previous five rounds, Bellingen were pushed all of the way by Cecil Hills High School from Sydney, eventually triumphing 2-1 to reach the last eight.

Bellingen High School coach Liz Hoy praised the attacking flair.

“I really think the girls deserved the win today, they showed attacking flair when in possession and certainly played a good passing game,” she said.

Hoy attributed the resolute performance to “a great defensive line-up and an amazing goalkeeper”.

Bellingen made the final eight in 2019 but went no further and the final could potentially be played at Connell Park should they progress.

By David WIGLEY