Bellingen Hospital patients receive fleece comfort throws from Auxiliary

TEMPERATURES dropping in Bellingen have seen the local hospital volunteers spring into action.

The locals know it’s a bit chilly in winter, and particularly so if you happen to be in hospital without your favourite slippers, feather doona and flannelette sheets.



Empathising with the patients’ position, the Bellingen Hospital and Pink Auxiliary has come to the rescue, donating fleece comfort throws to patients.

Using the softest, cosiest fabric available, the volunteers created about 50 luxuriously soft, warm blankets, bagged them up and donated them to the hospital recently.

Each throw will be given to a patient staying in the hospital which they can take home with them after their stay.

Bellingen Hospital and Pink Auxiliary President Deb Anderson said she hoped the donation would be warmly welcomed by patients.

“We have a wonderful group of volunteers who give their time and energy, through street stalls and our café, Mary’s Tea House, to support our hospital and its patients,” Ms Anderson said.

“Our fundraising has resulted in some impressive pieces of medical equipment being donated, including a $50,000 operating theatre bed, but just as important are the patient comfort items which make a hospital stay just a bit more pleasant.

“We hope patients love this very practical gift that they get to keep and take home with them.”

By Andrea FERRARI