Bellingen Lions Fireworks Display is on

THE BELLINGEN Lions Club is this year continuing its long association with the annual Free Firework Display.

Ken Books, Secretary Bellingen Lions Club Inc, told News Of The Area, the club was promising “a better display than ever” this year.



On Saturday 13 August 2022, at Bellingen Showground, food and drinks are available from 4.30pm with the fireworks display beginning at 6.30pm.

“The annual event is a ‘Thank You’ to the Bellingen public, for all their support and patronage over the past annual year ‘21/’22,” said Ken.

Postponed due to the pandemic in 2021, the Bellingen Lions Club Firework Display is a fundraiser contributing to a range of projects.

Asked to name a few, Ken shared some life-changing works.

“Support of Bellingen Hospital, the Bellingen swimming pool construction, Camp Quality, and the club was a major supporter of Coraki area in this year’s flood devastation, providing essential equipment for cleaning, mould removal etc.

“The Seniors Luncheon will also continue, slated for next month.

“To support all this, turn up, buy a steak or sausage and enjoy the fireworks,” he said.

“We have sparkled up the oil to cook tasty hot chips, steak, and sausages on the day.”

Glow sticks will be on sale for the children.

Tickets are for sale in a monster raffle.

“Wonderful prizes are donated for the event and all money raised goes back into local projects and serves our community,” he said.

Bellingen Lions Club asks: “If you have ideas to give, about how to support others, an event, a speech, or even spare time to give, we would love to hear from you.”

The Lions annual firework display first came about when unlicensed home fireworks were banned permanently in 1982.

“You must now have a license for anything more dangerous than a sparkler,” said Ken.

For more information about membership of Bellingen Lions Club and any projects, please contact: Lion Ken: 0427 406 453 or Lion Eddie: 0400 032 824.

By Andrea FERRARI