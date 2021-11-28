Bellingen Markets Are Go For Christmas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Bellingen Artisan Market is joining the Growers Market for the second time this year on Saturday 4 December, from 7.30am until 1.30pm, at the Bellingen Showground.

The market will showcase over 80 talented and diverse artisans and growers in a relaxed, family friendly environment.



There will be food, coffee, drinks and very cool live music by the Shufflemen.

Organisers say that the day will be buzzing with creativity, activity and numerous opportunities to buy unique Christmas gifts.

Patrons can choose from ceramics, clothing, woodwork metalwork, plants, jewellery, weaving, stained glass and paintings, drawings and printworks from talented artisans.

There’s also a fabulous mosaic workshop with Fi Morgan.

Workshop bookings are essential and can be done by emailing [email protected].

All are welcome and encouraged to join in and celebrate all things good; people, art, music, food, making, baking, shaking, growing and thriving.

The Growers Market is classed as an essential market so it is open to non-vaccinated people.

However, the Artisan Market, which will be at the north end of the showgrounds, is considered non-essential, so only fully-vaccinated people can attend (and proof of vaccination will be needed for entry).

The organisers thank everyone attending, in advance, for their understanding, support and cooperating with the health requirements.

Kaz Selbie, the Markets Manager, said because other markets have not been operating, the Growers Market has been expanding.

Ms Selbie said, “People realise the importance of local organic food and supporting local producers.

“For our wellbeing, we need to get out and socialise, and markets are a perfect opportunity.”

