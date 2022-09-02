Bellingen Plant Fair Returns on September 10

IT’S all happening on Saturday, September 10, under the majestic old trees in beautiful Bellingen Park.

The Bellingen Environment Centre Inc, is presenting a big day of celebrating love of plants, the environment and community.



The Bellingen Plant Fair has been growing from strength to strength since 1990 as the community realises the importance of growing more plants and food.

A large diversity of native, exotic and rare plants and plant related products along with delicious hot food, drinks, coffee and produce from the Growers Market will be on sale at more than 100 stalls.

In addition, there will be live music and a raffle with prizes of plants and other goods.

At 10:30am John Hodgkinson from Biodynamic Agriculture Australia will deliver a talk about growing plants in synergy with nature, including improving soil quality and its ability to hold water, increasing resistance to plant diseases and insect pests and growing without chemicals.

Mr Hodgkinson will be near the stage.

Kaz Selbie, the manager of the Plant Fair said, “The focus of this year’s Plant Fair is on native plants, and the Bellingen Environment Centre is encouraging people to plant native trees.”

It’s an opportunity to mingle, shop and be entertained in a beautiful setting.

There are still some places for stall holders and native plant and food growers and potential volunteers are encouraged to apply to bellingenplantfair@gmail.com.

“What could be better than coming home with a car load of native plants?” Ms Selbie said.

By Andrew VIVIAN