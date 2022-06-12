Bellingen Readers and Writers Festival kicks off

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BELLINGEN Readers & Writers Festival opens tonight, Friday 10 June, with the Poetry Slam, unfolding into a weekend of author events in one of the country’s most highly rated bookie festivals.

Here’s the latest updates.

Children’s author Reeta Dhar and illustrator Darren Pryce will share their debut book, ‘Willow The Wonderer’, conceived and produced here on the Mid North Coast,

This is a family-friendly session introducing the adventurous world of Willow on a quest to discover the true source of happiness.

It’s an enchanting tale written in verse with beautiful illustrations, designed to engage children in counting while also planting seeds of wisdom.

Join Reeta and Darren for an insightful conversation exploring their motivations, inspirations and creative process – and a book reading for the children too, which will be projected on the big screen.

Newly announced is a session with Nardi Simpson, in her own ‘In Conversation’ event, and also as part of the fast-selling First Nation Stories session.

“Nardi will be joining Anita Heiss, Tony Birch and Mykaela Saunders for what will absolutely be a festival highlight,” said Adam Norris, Festival Programmer.

“In 2021, our Local Author Tent was a huge success.

“Featuring a full complement of entirely free showcase sessions of local (Nambucca, Coffs and Bellingen Shire) authors, we have upped the ante by adding even more exciting names in an even bigger area,” he added.

The 2022 Local Author Marquee Festival Sessions include fiction, children’s stories, poetry, Indigenous writing, publishing panels, and more – all free, all weekend at the Bellingen Showground.

And get in early on Saturday at the Bellingen Library to catch none other than the much-loved (and hugely entertaining) Uncle Michael ‘Micklo’ Jarrett, who is back to take the audience on a journey through local Indigenous myths and legends.

Micklo begins at 9am, so grab your coffee and swing on down to the library for a morning of family-friendly storytelling.

The Bellingen Readers & Writers Festival is supported by The Book Warehouse Coffs Harbour.

For the full schedule, including free events visit www.bellingenwritersfestival.com.au/.

By Andrea FERRARI