Bellingen Shire Connects During COVID

BELLINGEN Shire’s Coronavirus Pandemic Response Group (PRG) has been working hard to keep locals informed and up to date during the pandemic and more recently the lockdown for regional NSW.

Bellingen Shire Council Manager Liz Jeremy said, “Ultimately, if we continue to work together to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our Shire, we’ll minimise the impacts this virus has on the way we live in our day to day lives and come out of this a stronger and more connected community.”

The PRG is made up of support networks and representatives from Council, local medical, emergency, Chambers of Commerce and community service providers.

The shire’s Neighbourhood Care Network, in conjunction with local volunteers, are currently re-launching the network and recruiting for additional Community Coordinator roles to ensure full operational capacity in response to COVID generally and the regional COVID-19 lockdown.

The Network Community Coordinators and volunteers will work hand in hand with our community to coordinate local resources and establish personal support networks amongst our families, friends and neighbours to help protect the health and wellbeing of those in need.

Another arm of the PRG is the Clinical Action Group staffed by local doctors, that has also been working tirelessly to operate the Shire’s own COVID-19 Clinic to keep everyone safe and reduce the risk of transmission of the virus at one of our local medical clinics, which could result in the closure of that clinic.

Bellingen Shire’s local doctors and pharmacists have also been administering COVID-19 vaccinations to help keep the community safe and the pharmacy has also been providing home delivery and ‘drive-through’ medicine services so people disabled by illness or injury and those self-isolating can have their prescriptions filled.

Liz Jeremy added, “There’s no doubt that these are challenging times for everybody, which makes it important that we remain informed, engaged and supportive of each other, especially for those in our community who are vulnerable or isolated.”

By Sandra MOON