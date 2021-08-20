Bellingen UHA volunteers raise funds for operating theatre bed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BELLINGEN United Hospital Auxiliary (UHA) volunteers can stand proud knowing they are honouring the late Mary Faichney’s bequest to benefit the staff of her beloved Bellinger River Hospital.

In the last year, Mary’s Tea House custard slices, chickpea salads and other delicious delights have raised extraordinary funds, resulting in a $55,000 donation to purchase a fully automated Stryker operating theatre bed.



At the branch’s recent AGM, members and staff raised a cuppa to the victorious volunteers who brewed, baked and served to reach this life-changing sum.

Bellinger River District Hospital Operating Theatre Nurse Unit Manager Jo Cook said, “We can’t thank you enough for providing us with this new operating theatre bed.

“It does everything…can be remotely adjusted to any position and can even tilt sideways.

“It is a superb piece of technology and a welcome replacement for our old theatre bed,” Jo said.

Executive Officer/Director of Nursing Ray Green also paid tribute to the tireless efforts of the volunteers.

Bellingen UHA President Deb Anderson said, “I extend congratulations and thanks to all volunteers for their amazing efforts, diligence with our COVID-safe plan in Mary’s Tea House, baking and bottling, rostering, accounting and cheerfulness.

“We have certainly been through some different and difficult times.”

COVID-19 precautions closed Mary’s Tea House, the branch’s main fundraiser, for six months.

The extraordinary donation was a highlight of the 2020-21 year, followed closely by the reopening of Mary’s Tea House thanks to COVID-safe training for branch members.

“Volunteers are still scarce, but we are able to trade three days a week and we remain very popular with staff and visitors,” Deb Anderson said.

The AGM also recognised 15-year service awards for Margaret White and Yvonne Thomas and 10-year service awards for Violet Preston, Del Slattery and Deb Anderson.

Deb was re-elected President in a show of support for the woman who has expertly led the branch for the past seven years.

Vice-president is Pam Lane, Treasurer is Yvonne Thomas, Secretary is Jo Bathgate and the branch’s Life Member, Nancy Hobson, holds the honour of Patron.

To join the volunteers, phone Deb on 0409 311349.

By Andrea FERRARI