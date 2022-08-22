Bellingen UHA’s massive year in support of hospital patients

DELICIOUS delights sold at the volunteer-operated Mary’s Tea House* at Bellingen Hospital are largely responsible for raising hundreds of thousands of dollars to benefit the hospital’s staff with much-needed equipment.

The United Hospital Pink Auxiliary volunteers, numbering just 35 members, have served their socks off, selling innumerable walnut slices and salads, burgers and poppyseed cakes resulting in the UHA donating more than $75,000 in equipment to Bellinger River District Hospital in the past year.



The massive donation, which included $55,227 for a theatre table, a $4,250 wheelchair, $2,100 for a Sara Stedy patient lifter, $13,192 in vital signs monitors and $300 in fleecy comfort throws, was tabled at the branch’s recent annual general meeting.

While Mary’s Tea House provided most of the funds, the donation was also boosted by a Mother’s Day Raffle and recycling eligible bottles at 10 cents a pop.

Not prepared to rest on their laurels, the volunteers have now turned their attention to the 2022-23 financial year, busily working towards a $17,000 target for a bladder scanner.

“The focus for the 12 months ahead will be to achieve the purchase of a bladder scanner for the hospital, to grow volunteer numbers, especially on the café roster, and to mentor one of the volunteers to become the branch’s president so continuity of leadership means the branch can continue to support the hospital, its staff and patients,” President Deb Anderson, serving her eighth and final year in the role, told News Of The Area.

“Once again, I cannot praise the efforts of our volunteers enough,” Ms Anderson said.

“I extend a warm welcome to our new volunteers, and thank everyone for their time, baking and bottling, rostering, accounting, ticket selling, cheerfulness and friendship.”

Her dedicated off-sider, Yvonne Thomas, will also serve her last year as Treasurer having filled the executive committee position for the past 17 years.

Nancy Hobson, a volunteer for more than 40 years and United Hospital Auxiliaries of NSW Life Member, continues as branch patron.

Special guest Dee Hunter, the UHA’s North Eastern Regional Representative, also praised the branch for its remarkable resilience, cohesion and determination during what has been a challenging year.

“I couldn’t be prouder of your achievements this year,” Ms Hunter said.

“You continue to make a remarkable contribution to our local hospital and the health and welfare of our community.”

Two members were awarded 10-year service certificates – Teresa McKinnon and Jo Bathgate.

Mary’s Tea House is named in honour and gratitude for the late Mary Faichney’s bequest to benefit the staff of her beloved Bellingen Hospital.

By Andrea FERRARI