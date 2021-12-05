Bellingen’s 2021 Mental Health Month Photography Competition Winners Announced

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN support of Mental Health Month, Bellingen Shire Council invited community members to submit photographs, along with words, that shared a message about their direct or indirect experience with mental health and how it linked to this year’s theme of ‘Tuning In.

‘Tuning In’ means being present and aware: of yourself, of others, of your community and of stigma around mental illness.



There were three categories of entries with one winner in each category (Adult 18+, Primary: 5-12yrs and Secondary:13-18yrs).

Entries were judged on originality and creativity in the interpretation of the theme ‘Tuning In’, the link between picture and words and the clarity of the message.

There were many wonderful and varied entries which all shed a light on mental health from different perspectives.

Congratulations to Ruby Dowling (Primary) who won a $50 Shop Local gift card, Tara Reed (Secondary) who won a $100 Shop Local Gift card and Catherine (Adult) who won a $200 Shop Local Gift card to spend in Bellingen Shire.

Entries will be on show at all Bellingen Shire Library branches (Bellingen, Urunga and Dorrigo) throughout the month of December.

Members of the community will be able to vote for the People’s Choice Award until close of business on 24 December 2021 using a ballot system.

The People’s Choice winner will be notified in January and will receive a $50 Shop Local Gift card.